Xi's finance crackdown grows as over 40 officials ensnared

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese President Xi Jinping's corruption crackdown on the nation's sprawling financial sector is accelerating, reaching the upper levels at some of China's premier institutions and further unnerving investors having to contend with mounting headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

At least 17 officials, including former China Merchants Bank Co president Tian Huiyu, have been probed or penalised in April, according to announcements from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the top anti-corruption body.

That is in addition to dozens of financial officials that had been ensnared since October when an inspection focused on financial institutions and regulators was launched.

The demotion and subsequent probe of Mr Tian have sent shares of China's largest retail bank down by almost 20 per cent over the past five days at a time when the nation's stock markets are already reeling.

Investing in China is becoming increasingly precarious as Mr Xi has cracked down on broad parts of the private sector, including the real estate industry and big technology companies.

A growing virus outbreak is now further hobbling the economy, putting the government's 5.5 per cent growth target at risk.

The authorities on Friday announced a probe of Mr Tian for suspected violations, just days after removing him from the bank he had helped build for nine years into a powerhouse.

Later on the same day a similar probe was announced on Mr Jiang Yunming, vice-president of a Fujian provincial government-owned financial investment company.

Mr Jiang and Mr Tian were roommates at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, according to local media reports.

China's top prosecutor on Friday arrested Zeng Changhong, a former official at the nation's market regulator, on suspicion of taking bribes.

A veteran at the regulator, Zeng had been in charge of approving initial public offerings (IPOs) and was known as IPO "Big Sister".

Ding Shilu, former chairman of Chongqing Three Gorges Bank, a commercial bank in central China, was charged with bribery and expelled from the Communist Party, according to a statement yesterday from the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection.

Other officials that were put under scrutiny in April had worked for top regulators and state-owned banks including China Banking Regulatory Commission and China Construction Bank Corp.

The April tally does not take into account probes of lower-ranked officials announced by local governments.

The top disciplinary body sharply criticised more than two dozen financial regulators and state banks in February, saying they had common problems including prominent corruption around key positions and areas.