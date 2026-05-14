Xi warns Trump mishandling Taiwan issue could lead to ‘conflict’

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Mr Xi Jinping called Taiwan the most important issue in China-US relations in his meeting with Mr Donald Trump.

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BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that missteps on Taiwan could push their two countries into “conflict”, a stark opening salvo as they met in Beijing on May 14 at a superpower summit.

Mr Trump had arrived in China with accolades for his host, calling Mr Xi a “great leader” and “friend”, as he predicted that their countries would have “a fantastic future together”.

But beyond the pomp as he welcomed Mr Trump, Mr Xi in less effusive tones said the two sides “should be partners and not rivals”, while highlighting the issue of self-ruled democratic Taiwan – which Beijing claims as its territory – straight off the bat.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” Mr Xi said, according to remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after talks began.

“If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” he added at the opening talks that lasted around two hours 15 minutes.

Mr Trump’s trip to Beijing is the first by a US president in nearly a decade, with the grand reception belying a host of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

Mr Xi greeted Mr Trump with a red-carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a gun salute and a host of schoolchildren jumping and chanting “welcome!”.

Seemingly enjoying the ceremony, Mr Trump said “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before”.

Mr Xi instead referenced an ancient Greek political theory about the risks of war when a rising power rivals a ruling power.

“Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations,” Mr Xi asked, adding that “cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both”.

There has been plenty of the latter since Mr Trump’s last visit in 2017, with the two countries having spent much of 2025 embroiled in a dizzying trade war and at odds on many major global issues.

‘Blunt language’

Taiwan is a longstanding sore point.

The United States recognises only Beijing but under domestic law is required to provide weapons to Taiwan so that it can defend itself.

China has sworn to take the self-ruled democracy and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years.

Following Mr Xi’s comments on May 14, Taipei called China the “sole risk” to regional peace, and insisted that “the US side has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear and firm support”.

But Mr Trump said on May 11 he would speak to Mr Xi about US arms sales to Taiwan, a departure from historic US insistence that it will not consult Beijing on the matter.

Mr Adam Ni, editor of newsletter China Neican, told AFP that while such “blunt language” was not uncommon in Chinese foreign policy, it was unusual coming from Mr Xi himself.

“Xi wants to make it very clear... he thinks the Taiwan issue is the potential powder keg between the two superpowers,” Mr Ni added.

China has been “signalling a desire for US compromise on Taiwan in the lead up to the summit,” the National University of Singapore’s Chong Ja Ian told AFP.

Mr Xi’s demand could suggest “they see some opportunity to convince Trump”, he said. AFP