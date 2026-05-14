Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) greets US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14.

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BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the United States and China to “be partners, not rivals” and his American counterpart Donald Trump hailed the “fantastic relationship” between the two leaders, as both sides kicked off a much-anticipated summit on May 14.

All eyes are on the closed-door meeting in Beijing where the two leaders are expected to discuss trade, technology, cross-strait ties, the Iran war and other points of contention.

Before the doors were closed at the Great Hall of the People, Mr Xi, who spoke first, posed the question of whether China and the US can overcome the Thucydides Trap – the idea that a rising power and an established hegemony are destined for war – and if the two countries can address global challenges and inject more stability into the world.

“I always believe that our two countries have more common interests than differences,” said Mr Xi said, who was flanked by his chief of staff and Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“A stable relationship between China and the US is good for the world. Both sides stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We should be partners, not rivals,” he said.

Mr Xi added that he expects 2026 to be a “historic, landmark year” that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations.

Mr Trump, in his opening remarks, lauded his “fantastic relationship” with Mr Xi, and said that it was “an honour to be your friend” and that they have “always gotten along”.

“When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you and you would call me. People don’t know. Whenever we had a problem, we worked out very quickly,” said Mr Trump, who was flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to China David Perdue.

“Such respect for China, the job you’ve done. You’re a great leader, I say it to everybody. You are a great leader. Sometimes people do not like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true,” he said.

Mr Trump also pointed out that he has travelled to China with a “great delegation” of top executives and businessmen” who were there to “pay respects” to Mr Xi and China.

The two leaders, who were all smiles and appeared to be at ease, had earlier stopped at the steps in front of the Great Hall of the People to take in the welcome ceremony, where several hundred Chinese schoolchildren waved flags and flowers enthusiastically.

Mr Trump landed in Beijing on the evening of May 13 and was received by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng. He will stay in Beijing until May 15.

The visit marks Mr Trump’s second visit to China, following his first in 2017 during his previous presidential term. It was originally scheduled at the end of March but Mr Trump postponed it because of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi last met in October 2025 in South Korea where the two leaders agreed to pause a bruising trade war for a year. At the time, Beijing had threatened to impose sweeping new restrictions on rare earth exports in response to the sky-high US tariffs on Chinese goods.

A question looming over the current summit is whether the trade truce will be extended.

A group of top executives, including US chipmaker Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook and Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, have joined Mr Trump on this trip.

After the bilateral meeting, Mr Trump is expected to visit the Temple of Heaven in the afternoon. In the evening, he will attend a state banquet hosted by Mr Xi.

Hours before the summit, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng met behind closed doors in a VIP area at the Incheon International Airport on May 13 in a last-minute meeting to iron out details for the summit.