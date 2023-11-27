Xi to make his first visit to Shanghai since 2021: Report

HONG KONG – Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Shanghai on Nov 28 in his first trip to the nation’s commercial hub since the city’s bruising two-month Covid-19 lockdown, the South China Morning Post reported.

He is scheduled to visit the Shanghai Futures Exchange and several technology companies operating in the city, the Post reported, citing several unidentified sources familiar with the matter. The Monday report did not specify any of the firms on his agenda.

The Chinese leader is tentatively scheduled to stay in Shanghai for three days, the Post said, citing sources familiar with the plans.

Mr Xi is expected to encourage city officials to boost market liberalisation efforts to spur cross-border trade and capital flows.

His visit coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Shanghai free-trade zone.

Earlier in November, Mr Xi pledged to improve China’s business environment for foreign investors at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco. BLOOMBERG