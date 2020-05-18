BEIJING (XINHUA) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech on Monday (May 18) at the opening ceremony of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) via video link at the invitation of World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced.
Xi to deliver speech at opening ceremony of World Health Assembly
