Xi slams use of unilateral sanctions by certain 'factions'

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday criticised the use of unilateral sanctions within the global community, as he called on fellow leaders of Brics emerging economies to deepen ties to achieve "more inclusive and resilient" economic growth.

He also urged the leaders of the other Brics nations - Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa - to be more vocal on international platforms so as to better protect multilateralism, and overcome "small, hegemonic factions" within the global community.

While Mr Xi did not name specific countries, Beijing has previously used similar language to describe factions led by the United States, largely comprising Western democracies.

"We need to pool strength for economic recovery, step up macro policy coordination (and) keep supply chains secure and unclogged," he said, speaking via video link at the 14th Brics summit in Beijing.

The summit was being held at a "critical juncture in the shaping of the future course of humanity", Mr Xi said, according to Chinese state media Xinhua news agency.

"Brics countries, as important emerging markets and major developing countries, need to act with a sense of responsibility to bring positive, stabilising and constructive strength to the world," he added.

The five nations of the influential grouping account for more than 40 per cent of the global population and about a quarter of the world's gross domestic product.

Mr Xi pointed to how the continued spread of Covid-19 and the increasingly salient Russia-Ukraine conflict over the past year have hurt global economic recovery, but the Brics countries have "jointly tackled the challenges".

In a veiled reference to the US-led Nato military alliance, he said that countries, in their attempts to expand military alliances, have forced nations to pick sides, and ignored the rights and interests of others.

President Vladimir Putin has cited the expansion of Nato as a key reason for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The world will become even more volatile and unstable if we allow the dangerous trend to continue," Mr Xi said.

After the summit, the Brics nations said they supported talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to the text of a declaration published on the Kremlin website.