Xi says willing to work with US for stable relationship

BEIJING - China’s President Xi Jinping said on Jan 1 that he was willing to work with the United States to promote stable bilateral ties, exchanging congratulations with his US counterpart on the anniversary of diplomatic relations, state media said.

Xi and US President Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November, vowing to improve communication in an effort to stop competition from spilling over into conflict.

And in an exchange of messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Mr Xi said both sides should “take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations”.

“Mr Xi Jinping emphasised, I am willing to work with President Biden to continue to navigate China-US relations, benefit both China and the US and their people, and promote world peace and development,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

Mr Xi added that “adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the correct way for China and the United States to interact”, CCTV said.

He also exchanged New Year’s messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with both announcing 2024 to be a “friendship year” for both countries, launching a series of activities for that, said the official Xinhua news agency.

On New Year’s Eve, the Chinese leader exchanged New Year’s greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of China and Russia establishing diplomatic relations.

Mr Xi said China and Russia should “continuously consolidate” and develop ties “featuring permanent good-neighbourly friendship”, along with comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation that would serve both countries’ interests.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong, who defeated Republic of China forces led by Chiang Kai-shek in a bloody civil war.

Mao declared the People’s Republic of China on Oct 1, 1949, while Chiang’s government fled into exile in Taiwan in December of that year. No peace treaty has ever been signed to end the war and the Republic of China remains Taiwan’s formal name.

Mr Xi in his New Year’s address on Dec 31 said China’s “reunification” with Taiwan is inevitable, striking a stronger tone than he did a year earlier with less than two weeks to go before the democratically governed island elects a new leader. AFP, REUTERS