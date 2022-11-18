Xi Jinping says China to consider rekindling Belt & Road Forum in 2023

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2023, which would be the first staging of the event since the Covid-19 pandemic shut the world down.

The Belt and Road Forum is Mr Xi’s signature infrastructure investment initiative. Previous editions of the forum, in 2017 and 2019, drew leaders and officials from dozens of countries.

But China has all but shut its borders to contain the coronavirus and cancelled most big in-person international events that it had been due to host.

China recently began to ease some elements of its strict zero-Covid policy, even as it battles surging outbreaks in numerous cities, with many analysts predicting more significant opening-up starting in March or April.

Mr Xi was speaking on Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) gathering in Bangkok. REUTERS