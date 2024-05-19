Xi Jinping’s goal of drawing 50,000 US students to China ‘ambitious’ amid tense geopolitics

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to welcome 50,000 young Americans to the country on exchange and study programmes over the next five years, but he may not get his wish.

A tense relationship between the two powers and negative portrayals of either side in both countries’ media are among the hurdles.

The strict measures and sweeping government policies from a Covid-19 pandemic do not help, while difficulty in obtaining work visas post-graduation in China has also played a part, students and academics told The Straits Times.

Mr Xi’s 50,000 target, announced during his visit to the US in November 2023, was brought up recently during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China in April. The latter emphasised the point of strengthening people-to-people ties while Mr Xi reiterated his hope for more American students.

But following the sharp drop in numbers after the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching the highs of more than a decade ago when there were 15,000-odd American students in China seems “extremely ambitious”, said Dr Harris Doshay, assistant director of research and writing at University of California San Diego’s 21st Century China Centre.

“Geopolitical tensions and negative media coverage about China in US press have made it a less appealing place for students to go, despite its obvious importance, and Chinese leadership can’t manufacture demand in American college students,” he added.

Statistics from an Open Doors report, published by New York-based non-profit Institute for International Education, show that in the academic year starting 2018, there were 11,639 American students in China. But in 2021, the figure was only 211.

To reach the target, numbers need to return to pre-pandemic levels but academics said this seems unlikely.

Dr Amy Gadsden, associate vice-provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, said it would be “tough” but her university is committed to encouraging students to return to China.

US students are aware of the tense relations, causing anxiety about travelling to China, added Dr Gadsden who is also executive director of Penn China Initiatives.

She pointed out that student interest in other regions has rebounded post-pandemic.

“Why hasn’t it rebounded in China? Because China took such draconian measures during the pandemic for so long, cementing an impression that it is an outlier in the global community,” she said.

At a talk in December 2023, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said the number of US students in China had rebounded slightly to about 700.

This increase, while a good sign, seems far off from the 50,000 goal.