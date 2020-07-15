Xi Jinping congratulates PM Lee on election results in phone call

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the results of last week's general election in a phone conversation yesterday.

During the call, both leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and China as they mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

PM Lee and President Xi discussed ways to facilitate economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic by strengthening cross-border and supply chain connectivity, as well as finance, trade and investment cooperation, MFA said.

The leaders expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance and support between their countries during the outbreak, while welcoming bilateral and international cooperation to deal with the public health and socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

China's state broadcaster CCTV cited President Xi as saying that relations stand at a "new starting point", and should be marked in a dynamic variety of ways.

"I believe that through (PM Lee's) leadership, Singapore will be able to overcome the epidemic very soon, and economic and social vitality will be restored," CCTV reported President Xi as saying.

Singapore was among the first countries to establish a "fast track" programme with China, allowing for quarantine-free official and business travel between both countries with safeguards during the pandemic. In a bid to cap imported coronavirus infections, Beijing has implemented strict travel restrictions, which include barring most long-term visa holders from entering the country, and limiting international flights to one a week.

China and Singapore should strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation to ensure the safety and health of their citizens and make good use of the "fast track" to speed up the resumption of work and production in both countries, helping to revive their economies, CCTV reported Mr Xi as saying.

PM Lee and President Xi also discussed the continued progress in key bilateral projects such as the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, as well as cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments too.

PM Lee also conveyed his condolences on the ongoing floods in China, and expressed confidence in China's ability to overcome this challenge.

Amid some of the highest rainfalls on record, parts of the Yangtze River have overflowed, inundating much of the south and portions of central China.