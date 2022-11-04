Xi calls for greater cooperation with Germany in meeting with Scholz

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for closer cooperation between China and Germany at a time when the global environment was “changing”, following a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.

“As influential powers, China and Germany should all the more so work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development,” said Mr Xi, during the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital on Friday.

He added that both countries should jointly reject bloc confrontation and ideological interference, according to a read-out of the meeting released by state news agency Xinhua.

Mr Scholz, who is on a one-day visit to China, had told the Chinese leader that Germany was against “decoupling”, and was willing to continue to deepen economic and trade cooperation with China, said the Xinhua statement.

In a separate meeting with Premier Li Keqiang, the German leader had also pressed the Chinese for “equal market access” between the two countries.

Mr Xi had said that Beijing was willing to expand its cooperation with Berlin to areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalisation.

Coming at a time when Beijing is facing increasing efforts by the United States to cut it off from key technologies, and when the European Union and Washington are considering limiting their economic reliance on China, Mr Scholz’s visit is being closely watched by analysts.

Beijing’s close ties with Moscow have also sparked concern over China’s intentions in Europe.

Mr Scholz, however, has called for expanding partnerships with China, which Berlin counts as a crucial market, particularly for its car manufacturers.

Before his visit, the German government had approved a deal for Chinese shipping company Cosco to acquire a minority stake in one of the terminals at Hamburg’s port, despite national security concerns over China’s ownership of critical infrastructure.

In an op-ed published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Politico before his trip, Mr Scholz stressed the importance of engaging China at a time when “new centres of power are emerging in a multipolar world”.

Berlin, he said, aims to “establish and expand partnerships with all of them”, and did not intend to decouple from Beijing.

Mr Scholz, who was accompanied by a delegation of senior German executives, is the first leader from a Group of Seven country to visit China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is also the first Western leader to meet Mr Xi after the Communist Party’s recent congress.