Asian Insider

Xi-Biden call: A duck and chicken talking past each other

No consensus after first talk between the two leaders since the Russian invasion

Global Affairs Correspondent In Beijing
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a video call with United States President Joe Biden last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping got all the reassurances that he sought, but he appeared unconvinced.

"Biden reiterated that the US does not seek a new Cold War with China; it does not aim to change China's (political) system; the revitalisation of its alliances is not targeted at China; the US does not support 'Taiwan independence'; and it has no intention to seek a conflict with China," said the Chinese readout issued after the meeting.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 23, 2022, with the headline Xi-Biden call: A duck and chicken talking past each other. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top