WHO declares Wuhan virus a 'global health emergency': What does that mean?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared on Thursday (Jan 30) that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, announced the decision after a meeting of its Emergency Committee, an independent panel of experts, amid mounting evidence of the virus spreading to some 18 countries.

Dr Tedros told a news conference in Geneva that recent weeks have witnessed an unprecedented outbreak which has been met by an unprecedented response.

"Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China," he said.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," he added.

The WHO defines a global health emergency as an "extraordinary event" that is "serious, unusual or unexpected".

The declaration aims to prevent or reduce the cross-border spread of disease while averting needless obstruction of trade and travel.

The declaration gives the WHO capabilities to hasten the response of governments and organisations globally that are rushing to contain an outbreak. It also tells the world that the outbreak is a serious health emergency.

Temporary recommendations for the national health authorities around the world would be included, such as stepping up their monitoring, preparedness and containment measures.

The WHO does not have legal authority to sanction countries, but it could ask governments to provide scientific justification for any travel or trade restrictions that they impose in the event of an international emergency.

The declaration also gives the WHO the ability to put travel advisories in place, and is a chance for WHO to implement "non-binding but practically and politically significant measures that can address travel, trade, quarantine, screening, treatment. The WHO can also set global standards of practice", the organisation tweeted.

In this case, the WHO advises countries to:

- Not unnecessarily restrict travel and trade to China

- Support nations with weaker health systems

- Accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments

- Stop the spread of rumours and misinformation

- Work to treat those who are already sick while limiting spread

- Share knowledge with the WHO and other countries

- Work together "in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation"

The designation pushes nations to coordinate funding, personnel and other resources, and helps countries persuade residents to follow health recommendations.

Under the designation, the WHO is able to review public health measures carried out by countries to ensure they meet proper health standards.

These recommendations are not enforceable, but there is pressure on countries to follow them, as member states are bound by the WHO's 2005 International Health Regulations.