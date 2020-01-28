Wuhan virus: One week sufficient for recovery from mild coronavirus symptoms, says expert

People wearing masks stand next to their suitcases at the Beijing railway station in Beijing, on Jan 27, 2020.
People wearing masks stand next to their suitcases at the Beijing railway station in Beijing, on Jan 27, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
21 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - An expert at China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday (Jan 28) that one week is sufficient for a recovery from mild coronavirus symptoms.

The remarks were made by Li Xingwang at a press conference in Beijing, where he also said mild coronavirus symptoms do not present as pneumonia, but just slight fever.

Separately, Jiao Yahui, of the Bureau of Medical Administration at the NHC, said difficulties encountered by patients in accessing hospital beds for treating the virus have been alleviated, but protective suits are still in short supply.

