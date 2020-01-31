Wuhan virus: More infected in South Korea as cases reach 7

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korea on Friday (Jan 31) reported one more case of a deadly coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of infected people here to seven.

A 28-year-old man, who had visited Wuhan in central China's Hubei province and returned to South Korea through south-western city Chengdu on Jan 23, tested positive for the coronavirus late on Thursday, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man, who had been under the government's monitoring and self-imposed isolation at home, started to cough on Sunday, showed symptoms of cold on Tuesday and had high fever the next day, the health agency said.

The seventh confirmed case comes as the first evacuation plane carrying 367 South Koreans from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Seoul on Friday morning and the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a global public health emergency.

South Korea saw two more confirmed cases - men, aged 32 and 56 - of the virus on Thursday. The 56-year-old man was the first human-to-human transmission of the viral disease.

The virus has killed at least 213 people across the world, with the number of confirmed cases rising to more than 8,100 in mainland China alone by Thursday evening. It has spread to at least 16 countries, including Thailand, France, the United States and Australia.