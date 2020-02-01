Wuhan virus: China's Premier Li asks EU to facilitate urgent procurement of medical supplies

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (second from right), who heads a leading group on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, visits the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing on Jan 30, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Premier Li Keqiang has asked the European Union to facilitate China's urgent procurement of medical supplies from member countries, the Chinese government said on Saturday (Feb 1), amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who had been in China.

The province of Hubei, the centre of the epidemic, remains under virtual quarantine, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down, but small numbers of travellers continue to breach the lockdown.

