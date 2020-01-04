Wuhan pneumonia outbreak: Hong Kong raises response level as more cases reported

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - The Hong Kong government on Saturday (Jan 4) activated the serious response level for infectious disease as more pneumonia cases were found in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.

Speaking on an RTHK radio programme, the Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said two more people had fallen ill after returning from visits to Wuhan, raising the total number of cases in Hong Kong to seven.

She said the government had decided to step up its monitoring of the situation after a meeting with experts on Friday, RTHK reported.

The serious response level is the medium level in a three-tier response system - alert, serious and emergency - for an outbreak of Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance.

The government made the decision following the risk assessment of the cluster of cases of viral pneumonia with unknown cause in Wuhan reported by the National Health Commission.

The tests on the exact pathogens and the search for the cause of the infections are underway. Common respiratory diseases such as influenza, bird flu and adenovirus infections have been ruled out.

A spokesman for the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health said the current cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan can be regarded as a Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance, which may cause human infection and has the potential to lead to international spread and public health emergency.

Although no serious pneumonia cases related to those in Wuhan have been detected in Hong Kong so far, the government has strengthened prevention and control measures, including enhanced health surveillance measures at all boundary control points.

A total of 44 viral pneumonia cases have been reported in Wuhan, health authorities said on Friday. All the patients have been put in quarantine, with 11 in serious condition and the others in stable condition as of 8am on Friday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement.

So far, a total of 121 people who had close contact with the patients have been located and put under medical observation.

Earlier, 27 patients who had symptoms including fever and difficult breathing were reported on Tuesday and were found to be related to a local seafood market. Authorities are further investigating the market's hygiene conditions.