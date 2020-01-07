Wuhan pneumonia outbreak: Hong Kong officials to get quarantine powers, masks sell out

HONG KONG - The city's authorities are seeking more power, including compulsory notification and the right to quarantine, to deal with the mystery flu originating from Wuhan, as people rush to snap up N95 masks, a development reminiscent of the Sars outbreak in 2003.

The Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 7) said it would gazette a Bill to amend the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance on Wednesday.

The amended law will include this new mystery virus as a "severe respiratory disease associated with a novel infectious agent", making it mandatory to alert officials. It will take effect the same day as the gazette.

"It will boost Hong Kong's ability to detect this disease," said a government spokesman, who added that the law will strengthen the territory's ability to step up surveillance and control measures.

Hours before the announcement, the city's leader Carrie Lam spoke ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting where she devoted much of her time to this topic, saying the amendment will give legal powers to health authorities to quarantine those suspected of contracting the unidentified virus.

Currently, doctors and hospitals inform the authorities of patients who have recently visited Wuhan on a voluntary basis.

Mrs Lam sought to reassure the public, adding that health checks have been beefed up at border points. All passengers taking the two high-speed trains passing through Wuhan daily would have extra temperature checks.

"In response to concerns in the community, I demanded that departments strengthen measures on all borders, especially at the West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus," said the Chief Executive.

The tricky thing about the pneumonia-like disease is that it has yet to be categorised, so the authorities in Hong Kong will list it as a new kind of infectious disease that can affect respiratory tracts, she said.

Mrs Lam, who has been struggling to contain the fallout from rolling out an extradition Bill, also urged people to beware of fake information circulating online, stressing that there is no confirmation that the cases in Hong Kong are linked to the outbreak in Wuhan so far. As of Monday, the unidentified virus has landed 21 people in isolation in Hong Kong since New Year's Eve, after taking trips to Wuhan. Seven have since been discharged and the others are in stable condition.

Symptoms of the mystery illness include high fever, difficulty in breathing and lung lesions, the Wuhan health commission has said.

Chinese authorities have identified 59 cases in Wuhan for now. There are no fatalities. They are in the midst of identifying the virus that is said to be linked to a seafood market in Wuhan that sells game meat.

Mainland officials have already ruled out highly contagious viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) or bird flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) and the adenovirus.

Fanned by the flames of fear, local media reported that supplies of the N95 mask - widely used during the 2003 Sars outbreak in Hong Kong - are running low, with some retailers doubling prices of dwindling stocks.

At least three online platforms and 15 of the 21 pharmacies said they had no more N95 respirators, but a doctor assured the public there was no need for panic buying as there was no sign yet of the disease spreading from Wuhan, reported the South China Morning Post.

It added that four of the remaining six pharmacies doubled prices to more than HK$24 (S$4.10) a piece.

Online retailers such as HKTVmall and Henry Chemical also showed that the respirators, with prices ranging from HK$8 to HK$12 each, were unavailable, said SCMP.

"Due to the huge number of mask orders, the delivery time will be a bit delayed," mall.builderhood.com, a website selling hardware materials, stated on its page.

The sell-out of the face masks is reminiscent of the 2003 Sars outbreak in Hong Kong.

The Sars outbreak had originated in China and killed more than 800 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003. At the time, the Chinese government had tried to cover up the problem, and this is fanning fears about this new illness.

On Tuesday, a Taiwan broadcaster said the centre for disease control has put the mainland city on its "watch" list. The department has issued a health alert to residents, urging them to avoid Wuhan and to avoid contact with wild animals.

Singapore on Sunday said its first suspected case of the mystery Wuhan virus, involving a three-year-old girl from China with pneumonia and a travel history to the Chinese city, is not linked to the cluster there.

But the Health Ministry said as medical practitioners are on the lookout for patients with pneumonia who have recently returned from Wuhan, Singapore is likely to see more suspected cases that will need to be investigated.