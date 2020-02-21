Wuhan hospital doctor dies from coronavirus

WUHAN (XINHUA) - Dr Peng Yinhua, a doctor at a Wuhan hospital that receives patients infected with the coronavirus, died from the viral infection on Thursday (Feb 20) night, according to the local health bureau.

Dr Peng, 29, a respiratory acute care medical professional, became infected while working to combat the coronavirus at the First People's Hospital of Jiangxia District of Wuhan. He was hospitalised on Jan 25 and transferred to Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for treatment on Jan 30.

He died from the virus at 9.50pm on Thursday despite doctors' efforts to save his life at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital.

The local health bureau of the Jiangxia District mourned the death of Dr Peng and expressed condolences to his family.