Worst pollution in Beijing since coal curbs lifted

BEIJING • China's capital Beijing is suffering its worst air pollution since May in the wake of its decision to boost coal production to address a power crunch.

The concentration of PM 2.5 particles - the most-hazardous, tiny particulate matter floating in the air - soared to 151 yesterday, according to data from the US Embassy. An air quality index compiled by the Beijing government stood at 182, which officially fell in the "moderate pollution" range.

The worsening air quality highlights the challenges Beijing faces in balancing its need to burn coal to heat homes and maintain economic growth with meeting its targets for addressing climate change and a desire for clear skies for next February's Winter Olympics.

China has been racing to solve an energy crisis that is stifling key industries and that some economists warn risks crimping global growth.

For more than a month, energy shortages have rippled through manufacturing centres for steel, aluminium and cement. Prices of coal - which the country relies on for almost two-thirds of its electricity - have made dizzying gains.

Officials have reversed recent moves towards cleaner energy and better safety standards by reviving old and dirty coal mines.

They are also scrapping rules intended to keep power prices in check for industrial consumers, and are considering increasing imports of foreign fuel.

Last month, the government announced plans to expand air pollution curbs in place in Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province to more cities across major coal, steel and oil hubs.

The goal is to ensure blue skies for the Games, similar to what was done before Beijing hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, when it shut down a swathe of factories in the industrial regions near the capital city.

China's ruling Communist Party has made addressing air pollution one of its highest priorities.

Around 2013, levels of tiny particles in the air in Beijing peaked at 35 times the World Health Organisation's recommended limit.

Over the next few years, the government improved air quality by ramping up enforcement of policies restricting coal burning in Beijing and surrounding areas.

In July 2018, pollution levels averaged 44 micrograms of airborne particles per cubic metre, the seventh lowest since recordings began in 2008.

