World battles to loosen China’s grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

PERTH – Refining rare earths for the green energy transition is hard. Just ask MP Materials and Lynas.

The world’s two biggest rare earths companies outside of China are facing challenges turning rock from their mines into the building blocks for magnets used across the global economy, from Apple’s iPhone to Tesla’s Model 3 to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet.

The West’s push to develop independent supplies of critical minerals took on greater urgency after Beijing imposed export controls in July on the strategic metals gallium and germanium, raising global fears that China could block exports of rare earths or processing technology next.

Recent struggles by MP, Lynas and other companies to refine their own rare earths highlight the difficult task the rest of the world faces to break China’s stranglehold on the key group of 17 metals needed for the clean energy transition, interviews with more than a dozen consultants, executives, investors and industry analysts showed.

Technical complexities, partnership strains and pollution concerns are hampering companies’ ability to wrest market share away from China, which according to the International Energy Agency controls 87 per cent of global rare earths refining capacity.

If projects continue to struggle, several economies could fail to meet their goal of cutting carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 to minimise climate change’s impact, without Beijing’s involvement.

Plans for Australia’s Lynas to build a United States’ rare earths refinery with a Texas-based partner have collapsed, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Lynas has said it is trying to finish a rare earths refinery in Western Australia that has faced hurdles and is building its own plant elsewhere in Texas.

MP’s goal of refining its own rare earth metals in 2020 was snagged by Covid-19 pandemic and technical challenges, shifting its target to the end of 2023. Updates could come on Thursday, when the company is expected to report its quarterly results.

Late in 2022, US-based MP said it was commissioning refining equipment near its California mine as part of an intricate calibration process that has so far not succeeded, leaving the company reliant on China for refining and thus nearly all of its revenue. MP is also building a Texas magnet facility to supply General Motors that will require the California refining equipment to be operational.

“The (rare earths) commissioning process is painstaking, with stops and starts,” Mr Jim Litinsky, MP’s CEO and largest shareholder, told investors in May.

MP, whose second-largest shareholder is China’s Shenghe Resources, declined to comment ahead of its results.

A ‘finicky’ process

“The rare earths refining process can be very finicky,” said Mr Kray Luxbacker, who heads the University of Arizona’s mining and geological engineering department and is unaffiliated with MP or its peers. “There are just so many complex steps.”

Rare earths magnets turn power into motion and are the essential components in an electric vehicle’s motor. They are lighter and can handle far higher temperatures than traditional magnets, in part due to their unique chemical properties.