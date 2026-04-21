Worker dies after being trapped in equipment at Tokyo Dome amusement park

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Ms Hina Kamimura, a 24-year-old employee of Tokyo Dome, was rescued and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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– A female worker inspecting equipment at an amusement park in Tokyo on April 21 was trapped for about five hours and later died, the police said.

The accident happened at around 11.50am local time at Tokyo Dome City Attractions in Bunkyo ward, when Ms Hina Kamimura, a 24-year-old employee of Tokyo Dome , was working on the “Flying Balloon” attraction.

The attraction has 12 seats arranged in a circle and rises to around 10m while rotating around a central pillar, according to the local police and the operator. She was on a ladder near the pillar and became trapped between the descending seats and the pillar.

She was rescued around 5pm and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the police said.

The amusement park was closed for the day after the incident, according to the operator. KYODO NEWS