Work longer, rest longer: South Korea to add flexibility to 52-hour work week

SEOUL - South Korean’s government unveiled a set of plans on Monday to overhaul the current 52-hour work week system and give workers greater flexibility in their working and resting hours.

The current system, which is introduced in 2018, limits workers to work up to 52 hours a week.

The new plans will not only allow workers to manage the time they work on a weekly basis, but also on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.

This will allow workers to spend longer periods of time off thereafter, having saved up their resting hours.

The revision of the labour laws would allow workers to have more control over their working hours, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labour.

They can choose to work up to 69 hours a week, with the flexibility to adjust their hours based on their workload.

This means that during busy periods, workers may choose to work longer hours. During quieter times, they may also choose to work fewer hours.

According to the new standards of overtime labour, a worker may work a maximum of 140 hours of overtime per quarter of a year, 250 hours in half a year and 440 hours in a full year.

The government will also introduce a new policy which allows workers to save extended working hours and switch them to vacation time.

The addition of this new vacation time to existing paid annual vacation time will mean that workers can enjoy long-term holidays, like sabbatical months, the labour ministry explained.

The flexible working hour system, which allows workers to freely select their working and commuting hours, will be strengthened and improved.

Currently, details of the system, such as the target workers or the number of days and hours that can be controlled, must first be confirmed in advance.

There are also no post-change procedures set in place. The government will come up with a procedure to change the details of the flexible work system through consultation with the representatives of relevant workers.

The current work week system which holds the company legally accountable for workers who work longer than 52 hours a week has proved to have negative side effects, Labour Minister Lee Jung-sik said.