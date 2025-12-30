Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman stabbed at Tokyo apartment, suspect held in Chiba

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The woman suffered four stab wounds, including to her abdomen and back.

The woman had four stab wounds, including to her abdomen and back.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Follow topic:

TOKYO A woman in her 30s was stabbed at an apartment building in Tokyo on Dec 29, and a man suspected of being the attacker was taken into custody in Chiba, near Tokyo, after fleeing the scene, according to the police.

The woman had four stab wounds, including to her abdomen and back, but was apparently not in life-threatening condition, the police said.

Zhu Yu, a 35-year-old Chinese national and resident of Chiba, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder early on Dec 30.

According to the police, the woman, who is said to be the manager of a beauty salon in the building in Shinjuku ward, told investigators that the attacker “had visited the salon in the past as a customer”.

The police said they had information that Zhu had contacted the shop with complaints about prices.

Police officers rushed to the scene after a witness report and found the woman collapsed on the street in front of the building. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
15 injured in Japan after stabbing, liquid spray attack, official says
Taipei knife attack: 57-year-old who tried to stop attacker died from wound that pierced heart
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.