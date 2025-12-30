Woman stabbed at Tokyo apartment, suspect held in Chiba

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – A woman in her 30s was stabbed at an apartment building in Tokyo on Dec 29, and a man suspected of being the attacker was taken into custody in Chiba, near Tokyo, after fleeing the scene, according to the police.

The woman had four stab wounds, including to her abdomen and back, but was apparently not in life-threatening condition, the police said.

Zhu Yu, a 35-year-old Chinese national and resident of Chiba, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder early on Dec 30 .

According to the police, the woman, who is said to be the manager of a beauty salon in the building in Shinjuku ward, told investigators that the attacker “had visited the salon in the past as a customer”.

The police said they had information that Zhu had contacted the shop with complaints about prices.

Police officers rushed to the scene after a witness report and found the woman collapsed on the street in front of the building. KYODO NEWS