Ex-soldier hopes coming forward will shine light on ‘routine’ sexual harassment in Japanese army

TOKYO – Fleeing to an evacuation shelter after a tsunami swept through her coastal hometown in Miyagi prefecture on March 11, 2011, a young Rina Gonoi saw first-hand the relief work led by Japan’s military Self-Defence Forces (SDF).

Inspired to be a force for good, the then 11-year-old fifth-grader saw the SDF as her dream job, and joined the army in April 2020.

But the very organisation that uplifted her ended up leaving her with depression and indelible scars “for life”.

The 23-year-old private first class quit the SDF in June 2022, after the military stonewalled her and refused to act on her reports of routine sexual harassment and even violent sexual assault. She had been on a leave of absence since January 2022.

Ms Gonoi decided to go public and put her name and face to the story with a YouTube video in June after realising that she was otherwise never going to get help and her perpetrators brought to justice.

She told a news conference for foreign media on Dec 19 that sexual harassment had been so rampant in her army unit that it was as if it were “part of daily communication”.

Her story has rippled across Japan, with five servicemen given a dishonourable discharge earlier this month and another four officers, who ignored her pleas for help, suspended or given verbal cautions.

Four of them, aged in their 20s and 30s, held the ranks of sergeant and sergeant first class. The fifth, a master sergeant in his 40s, was the mastermind who ordered the four to carry out sexual abuse in at least one case.

They had claimed that their actions were “part of their friendship” with her.

Since she joined the army, Ms Gonoi said that she has suffered routine sexual harassment from colleagues who would comment on the size of her breasts, hug her suddenly from behind in the hallway, or press their crotches against her.

But things escalated in June 2021, when she had her breasts groped by male servicemen, whose private parts she was forced to touch.

And two months later, she was pushed onto a bed by her male colleagues, who threw themselves on her, spread her legs, and caressed her body. Worse, she said, “more than a dozen men including my supervisors watched and laughed”.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg: The Defence Ministry, which conducted an internal probe between September and November, said it received 1,414 harassment complaints within the two months.

About 84 per cent were “power harassment”, which is when superiors use their powers to bully a lower-ranking person. There were 116 cases of sexual harassment.