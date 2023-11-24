Woman on meth arrested for trying to open plane door during Korean Air flight

A passenger who was arrested after attempting to open the emergency exit door of a Korean Air plane mid-flight was found to be under the influence of meth.

The 26-year-old woman was on board an Incheon-bound flight from New York on Nov 23 when she attempted to open the emergency exit door of the plane, airport police said.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that she was immediately restrained by cabin crew members and handed over to the police upon arrival at Incheon International Airport. The woman subsequently tested positive for meth.

This is the third similar occurrence on a South Korean flight in 2023.

In May, a male passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight from Jeju to Daegu succeeded in opening the emergency exit during landing, while the aircraft was still 200m above ground.

Passengers were exposed to fierce winds for about 10 minutes until landing.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Daegu District Court granted the man a five-year suspension of his prison sentence on Nov 21 as he was in need of treatment for his mental health.