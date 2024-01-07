Woman in 90s pulled from rubble alive five days after Japan earthquake

SUZU, Japan - A woman in her 90s trapped for five days under the rubble by a huge earthquake in central Japan was rescued against the odds, but snow and storms were expected to complicate relief efforts on Jan 7.

At least 126 people died in the magnitude 7.5 earthquake on New Year’s Day and its aftershocks – a toll that is sure to rise, with 222 others reported missing to the local authorities.

The jolt and its aftershocks toppled buildings, sparked a major fire and triggered tsunami waves of over a metre.

The hope of finding survivors usually fades three days after a destructive quake.

But the elderly woman spent five days under the wreckage of a collapsed house in the city of Suzu before being saved on Jan 6.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and was responding clearly to questions, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

“Hang in there!” rescuers were heard calling to the woman in police footage from the scene published by local media.

“You’re gonna be OK!” they shouted as rain fell around them. “Stay positive!”

A Tokyo police spokesman confirmed to AFP that the rescue had been carried out by officers from Tokyo and Fukuoka but could not give further details.