Woman critically injured after avalanche near ski resort in Japan's Hokkaido

TOKYO - A foreign woman was critically injured in an avalanche on Friday at Mount Yotei, near a popular ski resort on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, local media reported.

The woman, who was at the site with about 10 other people, is not showing any vital signs, broadcaster NHK reported, citing a person who made an emergency call.

The woman was in a state of cardiac arrest after being rescued by Hokkaido Prefectural Police helicopter.

Mount Yotei is one of Hokkaido’s most famous mountains and is a popular outdoor activity spot. REUTERS, THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK