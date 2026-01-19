Woman arrested in South Korea after allegedly stabbing man she met via dating app

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - South Korean police have arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of stabbing a man she met through a dating application during their first in-person encounter, the authorities said on Jan 19 .

Police made an emergency arrest of the suspect on charges of aggravated assault, according to the Cheonan Seobuk Police Station in South Chungcheong province.

The woman allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s multiple times with a knife at around 12.40am at a multiplex residence in Seobuk-gu, Cheonan before fleeing the scene, police said.

The two had connected through a dating app and were meeting face to face for the first time.

The victim sustained injuries to his arm and face and was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency responders. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect through CCTV footage and arrested her about five hours later at a location in Gyeonggi province, the authorities said.

Police said they plan to seek a formal arrest warrant and are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK