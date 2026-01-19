Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman arrested in South Korea after allegedly stabbing man she met via dating app

SEOUL - South Korean police have arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of stabbing a man she met through a dating application during their first in-person encounter, the authorities said on Jan 19.

Police made an emergency arrest of the suspect on charges of aggravated assault, according to the Cheonan Seobuk Police Station in South Chungcheong province.

The woman allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s multiple times with a knife at around 12.40am at a multiplex residence in Seobuk-gu, Cheonan before fleeing the scene, police said.

The two had connected through a dating app and were meeting face to face for the first time.

The victim sustained injuries to his arm and face and was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency responders. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect through CCTV footage and arrested her about five hours later at a location in Gyeonggi province, the authorities said.

Police said they plan to seek a formal arrest warrant and are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

