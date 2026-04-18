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Woman arrested at Haneda airport in record ‘zombie cigarette’ drug haul

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TOKYO – A Taiwanese woman has been arrested at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on suspicion of smuggling about 4kg of etomidate, a regulated substance also known as a “zombie cigarette”, in a suitcase, in what police said was a record seizure.

Ms Liu Ting-yu, 50, who was arrested on April 16, has denied the allegation, saying she had borrowed the suitcase and was unaware it contained etomidate.

Abuse of the sedative-laced vape liquid has spread among young people in Japan, with overdoses causing loss of consciousness and spasms in the hands and legs. KYODO NEWS

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Japan

Taiwan

Drug offences

Smuggling

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.