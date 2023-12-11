Woes pile up for Osaka World Expo 2025

TOKYO – When Osaka won the bid in 2018 to host the 2025 World Expo, many of the city’s residents were ecstatic, with some expressing the hope that the six-month extravaganza would help with the revitalisation of their Kansai region.

Now, just 16 months before the event opens, public support has flagged. Preparations for it are running way behind schedule due to construction delays and there are massive cost overruns.

The fact that Japan’s last major event – the 2020 Tokyo Games – has resulted in corruption convictions has hurt domestic appetite for global events and raised questions over whether Japan has what it takes to pull off a scandal-free affair.

There are a myriad reasons for the problems that beset the 2025 Expo’s preparations, some domestic, including political and economic ones, and others external and beyond the control of the organisers.

The organisers began advance ticket sales on Nov 30 – 500 days prior to the event – for the tourism jamboree that will be held from April 13 to Oct 13, 2025, on the man-made Osaka Bay island of Yumeshima, where Japan is also due to open its first integrated resort in 2030. Some 50,000 tickets were sold in the first week, organisers said.

Around 160 countries and regions, including Singapore, will participate, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

About 60 foreign governments intend to build their own pavilions for the Expo, though only half of them have secured construction companies. While construction of these pavilions was expected to have begun by July 2023, not a single brick has been laid.

This hold-up has been attributed to delays in the submission and approval of blueprints to build temporary structures, as well as a difficulty in securing construction companies amid a labour shortage.

Adding to the bad news is the pullout of three countries, with Mexico and Estonia citing domestic fiscal issues and Russia blaming it on Japan’s opposition to the Ukraine war.

All this is playing out as the legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021 after a Covid-19-induced delay, has been sullied by ongoing bid-rigging and corruption trials.

Six firms and seven senior executives are facing charges. This could be a dampener on the Osaka Expo – already it has likely contributed to deep domestic opposition, one of the factors that has damaged Sapporo’s attempts to host the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games.

On Nov 17, Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase, a former professional wrestler turned Diet lawmaker who was in charge of the Tokyo bid, raised eyebrows when he said, in since-recanted comments, that “secret funds” were tapped to produce photo album gifts, each worth 200,000 yen (S$1,860), chronicling the athlete days for each of the 105 International Olympic Committee members who held voting rights.

The Games were likewise plagued by budget overruns, and auditors pegged the final cost at 1.7 trillion yen (S$15.7 billion), which was 130 per cent higher than early estimates.

The Osaka Expo is also facing a budget overrun – it has already had to increase its budget twice. In the latest revision on Nov 2, the budget was raised to 235 billion yen – more than 90 per cent higher than the first estimate.

The government later admitted on Nov 28 that this sum excludes another 83.7 billion yen, earmarked for Japan to build its own pavilion, support lesser-developed nations, and enact security measures.