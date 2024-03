BEIJING - When the feared but respected Zhu Rongji became China’s premier in March 1998, he declared at his maiden news conference that he would prepare 100 coffins as part of a renewed crackdown on corruption – 99 for unscrupulous officials and one for himself in the event that he was vindictively assassinated.

There was never a dull moment whenever Mr Zhu, who was also the country’s economic czar, met the press over the next five years.