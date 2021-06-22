For Subscribers
News analysis
With over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered, reopening still not on the cards for China
BEIJING - China announced last weekend that it has dispensed one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, about a third of the total vaccines administered worldwide.
After a somewhat sluggish start last December, the authorities have exponentially ramped up its vaccination programme, rolling it out nationwide and making it available to almost everyone - including children above the age of three in special cases.
