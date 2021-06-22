News analysis

With over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered, reopening still not on the cards for China

China Correspondent
China is on track to meet its target of inoculating 80 per cent of the population by the end of 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
BEIJING - China announced last weekend that it has dispensed one billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, about a third of the total vaccines administered worldwide.

After a somewhat sluggish start last December, the authorities have exponentially ramped up its vaccination programme, rolling it out nationwide and making it available to almost everyone - including children above the age of three in special cases.

