TOKYO – With the surge of tourists returning to Japan expected to continue in 2023 and beyond, long-term residents like myself can only wish for “quality travellers” who are more respectful of local customs and mindful of social etiquette.

Some visitors may plead ignorance – “nobody told me so” – but that is a sorry excuse for not educating oneself on the sensitivities that are key to the concept of harmony that is an important aspect of Japanese culture.