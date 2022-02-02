Winter Olympics torch relay kicks off in Beijing under Covid-19 cloud

BEIJING - The Winter Olympics torch relay kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday (Feb 2) in a low-key event at the Olympic Forest Park, north of the city, as China enters the final stretch of gearing up for the Winter Games.

About 1,200 torchbearers will carry it over three days as it passes through the capital city and Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei - which will host some of the alpine and cross-country skiing events - before making its way back to the "Birds Nest" stadium for the opening ceremony on Friday.

Under blue winter skies on the second day of the Chinese New Year holiday, about 200 masked spectators braved sub-zero temperatures to gather at an open square, cheering politely as Vice-Premier Han Zheng declared the start of the relay.

Mr Han passed the torch to the first runner, 80-year-old former speed skater Luo Zhihuan, who won China's first winter sport world title in 1963.

After running about 200m, Mr Luo passed the torch to astronaut Jing Haipeng, who passed it on to Chang'e 1 satellite designer Ye Peijian. Basketball star Yao Ming had his turn later in the day, passing the torch to Greece's ambassador to China, Mr Georgios Iliopoulos.