Wings of 2 planes collide at Haneda Airport

The left wing tip of JAL Flight 503 had hit the right wing tip of another JAL plane at Terminal 1 of the airport in Tokyo at around 7.30am. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 23, 2024, 11:12 AM
Published
May 23, 2024, 11:12 AM

TOKYO - The wings of two Japan Airlines (JAL) planes collided at Haneda Airport on May 23, resulting in the cancellation of one flight to Hokkaido.

The airlines said the left wing tip of JAL Flight 503, with 328 passengers and crew on board, had hit the right wing tip of another JAL plane at Terminal 1 of the airport in Tokyo at around 7.30am.

No injuries were reported, but Flight 503, which was departing for New Chitose Airport that serves Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo, was cancelled.

Flight 503 had begun backing out of its parking spot at Terminal 1 when its wing struck that of a plane which was moving forward into the adjacent parking spot.

Both aircraft are Airbus A350-900s.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and Japan Airlines are investigating the details of the incident. ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE JAPAN NEWS

