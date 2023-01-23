Will wages in Japan keep up with climbing inflation?

Large companies promise headline-grabbing hikes, but hard for SMEs to follow suit

TOKYO – “Why is Japan such a difficult and hopeless country to work in?”

This was the question posed by an unnamed 29-year-old aspiring sushi chef in Sapporo to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, in an eight-part series in January featuring youth voices.

She is a contract worker – called an “irregular” worker in Japan – at a sushi restaurant, taking home 100,000 yen (S$1,020) a month on an hourly wage of 950 yen.

Her anxieties are multifold. The restaurant, she says, is “perennially understaffed” and yet is not hiring, resulting in employee burnout.

Her wages as an irregular worker are substantially lower than those of full-timers who do the same work. And she knows she can earn more abroad – she was paid the equivalent of 2,000 yen an hour when she worked at a Japanese restaurant in Canada.

Her economic plight is, unfortunately, common in Japan.

Once among the world’s richest and top-paying economies in the 1980s, Japan saw wages stagnating as it dramatically lost ground due to a deflationary mindset and low productivity. The hitherto sacrosanct system of “lifelong employment” has created an atmosphere where wages need not be competitive to retain talent.

Forecasts show that Germany may leapfrog Japan to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as 2023. Japan is also set to fall behind South Korea and Taiwan in terms of gross domestic product per capita, which is a metric of a population’s wealth.

Yet, consumers are now being squeezed by rising prices for everything from cooking oil to ketchup and beer to burgers. Inflation soared to 4 per cent – a figure unseen since 1981 – in December. Real wages had a month earlier fallen 3.8 per cent at the fastest pace in eight years.

While inflation is likely to ease in coming months given government subsidies for utilities, prices will continue to weigh on households. One factor is the depreciation of the yen, which plunged to a 32-year low of 150 yen to the greenback in October.

While it has recovered to 129 yen against the United States dollar as at Monday, it is still weaker than at the turn of 2021, when it was 103 to the dollar.

The Teikoku Databank consultancy found that 105 listed food producers raised prices for more than 20,000 products in 2022, with another 7,100 items slated for a hike in the first four months of 2023. This will cost the average household an extra 68,760 yen per year.