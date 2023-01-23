Will wages in Japan keep up with climbing inflation?

Large companies promise headline-grabbing hikes, but hard for SMEs to follow suit
TOKYO – “Why is Japan such a difficult and hopeless country to work in?”
This was the question posed by an unnamed 29-year-old aspiring sushi chef in Sapporo to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, in an eight-part series in January featuring youth voices.
She is a contract worker – called an “irregular” worker in Japan – at a sushi restaurant, taking home 100,000 yen (S$1,020) a month on an hourly wage of 950 yen.
Her anxieties are multifold. The restaurant, she says, is “perennially understaffed” and yet is not hiring, resulting in employee burnout.
Her wages as an irregular worker are substantially lower than those of full-timers who do the same work. And she knows she can earn more abroad – she was paid the equivalent of 2,000 yen an hour when she worked at a Japanese restaurant in Canada.
Her economic plight is, unfortunately, common in Japan.
Once among the world’s richest and top-paying economies in the 1980s, Japan saw wages stagnating as it dramatically lost ground due to a deflationary mindset and low productivity. The hitherto sacrosanct system of “lifelong employment” has created an atmosphere where wages need not be competitive to retain talent.
Forecasts show that Germany may leapfrog Japan to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as 2023. Japan is also set to fall behind South Korea and Taiwan in terms of gross domestic product per capita, which is a metric of a population’s wealth.
Yet, consumers are now being squeezed by rising prices for everything from cooking oil to ketchup and beer to burgers. Inflation soared to 4 per cent – a figure unseen since 1981 – in December. Real wages had a month earlier fallen 3.8 per cent at the fastest pace in eight years.
While inflation is likely to ease in coming months given government subsidies for utilities, prices will continue to weigh on households. One factor is the depreciation of the yen, which plunged to a 32-year low of 150 yen to the greenback in October.
While it has recovered to 129 yen against the United States dollar as at Monday, it is still weaker than at the turn of 2021, when it was 103 to the dollar.
The Teikoku Databank consultancy found that 105 listed food producers raised prices for more than 20,000 products in 2022, with another 7,100 items slated for a hike in the first four months of 2023. This will cost the average household an extra 68,760 yen per year.
Concerted push
These pressures have led to a concerted push to raise wages that has not been seen since the asset bubble burst in the 1990s.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is urging wage hikes exceeding inflation, while Japan’s top labour organisation Rengo wants wages increased by 5 per cent for its seven million workers, comprising 10 per cent of the country’s workforce.
The influential Keidanren business lobby has also described wage increments as a form of “corporate social responsibility”.
Its chairman Masakazu Tokura said on Monday that it was crucial to “wipe out the deflationary mindset and promote investment in people” as the annual shunto spring wage negotiations – intensive talks between employers and the unions – kicked off.
Such calls have fed into a sense that change might finally be in the air.
The late prime minister Shinzo Abe had, through his Abenomics policy, hoped to generate stable inflation of 2 per cent through an ultra-loose monetary policy, such as very low or negative interest rates, with an aim to spur borrowing and inflation, and salary increments that can encourage consumption.
His exhortations since 2013 for companies to raise pay, however, have fallen largely on deaf ears. This posed a headache for central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who will step down in March after 10 years. His successor will be named in February.
“Our hope is that wages will start to rise. That could make the 2 per cent inflation target met in a stable and sustainable manner, but we have to wait for some time,” Mr Kuroda said at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos earlier in January.
National Tax Agency data show that average salaries have stagnated since the 1990s. In 1992, Japanese workers were taking home an average 4.55 million yen (or 5.07 million yen in today’s terms) a year; the corresponding figure in 2021 was 4.43 million yen.
South Korean workers are now earning more, with an average annual salary of 49 million won (S$52,670) in 2021.
Japan also now pays the lowest wages among the Group of Seven bloc of advanced democracies.
The wage gap becomes even more obvious when looking at factors such as gender – men took home an average 5.45 million yen in 2021, while women earned just 3.02 million yen – and especially employment status.
Regular workers earned an average 5.08 million yen in 2021. Their “irregular” peers, who generally do not qualify for benefits, got just 1.98 million yen.
Watershed moment
Still, in a potential watershed moment for the government, Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing has pledged wage hikes by up to 40 per cent for its 8,400 employees in Japan.
Starting salaries will go up by 17.6 per cent to 300,000 yen a month, from 255,000 yen. New store managers will get 390,000 yen, up from 290,000 yen a month.
But in a sign of how undervalued its Japanese staff have been, this was to standardise remuneration worldwide to encourage flexible mobility within the company between its Japan and overseas offices.
“The point of the change is to encourage employees to do the quality work that meets global standards,” said Fast Retailing finance chief Takeshi Okazaki. “If you want to ask for a world-class level of work, then you should give a world-class reward.”
Other large companies that have pledged hikes include camera manufacturer Canon, which will raise base pay for all its 25,000 employees by 7,000 yen in January, in the first such hike in 20 years.
Eye drops maker Rohto is revising its pay structure for the first time in 22 years, resulting in an average 7 per cent hike.
Engineering firm JGC Holdings has announced a pay hike of 10 per cent from April. Beverage firm Suntory and chemical manufacturer AGC have both pledged 6 per cent salary increments.
Elsewhere, transport giant East Japan Railway Company said it will raise base salaries for fresh graduates by 8,000 yen to 233,630 yen a month, or a 3.5 per cent increment. This is the first time since April 2020, when starting salaries were raised by between 400 and 575 yen.
If more companies can follow suit, Mr Kishida and his new central bank governor will have more leeway to move away from the ultra-loose monetary policy that has come to define Japan’s struggle with low inflation and low growth.
Yet not all companies are in the same position, no least those suffering from jacked up import prices.
Japan Association of Corporate Executives chairman Kengo Sakurada, who heads insurer Sompo Holdings, admitted: “A 5 per cent wage increase across the board would be quite difficult.”
A survey of 33 economists by the Japan Centre for Economic Research also found that wage hikes are expected to average 2.85 per cent – coming under inflation.
To sustainably raise wages, Mr Kishida will need to tackle the problem of a soaring number of irregular workers – Mr Abe’s “equal work for equal pay” policy did not gain traction as companies tap these workers precisely to save costs.
They comprised about 20 per cent of the workforce in the 1990s, but the figure had shot up to 36.7 per cent in 2021, or more than 20 million people, labour data show.
In any case, many small- and medium-sized enterprises, which employ a hefty 70 per cent of the workforce and whose margins are far leaner, will not be able to offer much increment.
Mr Hideki Kawada, whose printing firm Kowa in Tokyo employs 18 workers, told Reuters that he cannot afford raises: “Sure, it’s easy to give raises, but we’d be out of business in two years.”