Will Beijing's 'green Olympics' really be green?

BEIJING (AFP) - China wants to use the Beijing Winter Olympics to showcase its green credentials but there are concerns over the environmental cost of a Games relying on artificial snow in one of the driest places in the country.

It is difficult to independently verify Beijing's claims around the Games, which begin on Feb 4, and environmentalists told AFP they fear a backlash from authorities if they analyse Beijing's green targets.

Here's a look at what is known.

What is China promising?

China has pledged to power the Games using only wind, hydro and solar energy, despite relying on coal to power nearly two-thirds of its economy.

The city of Zhangjiakou, one of the three Olympic hubs, has installed wind farms spanning hundreds of acres that can produce 14 million kilowatts of electricity - similar to the power that Singapore can produce.

Authorities have also covered mountain-sides with solar panels that they say will generate another seven million kilowatts.

The Beijing Olympics organising committee told AFP that China built a "dedicated power plant that takes on power generated from renewable sources, stores it and transmits it to all venues".

This should ensure uninterrupted power supply, it said.

But China's economy has relied on decades of coal-fuelled growth and is still building more coal-fired power plants than the rest of the world combined.

Will smog affect the Games?

In an attempt to clear Beijing's notoriously smoggy skies before the Olympics, coal stoves in 25 million households in northern China were replaced with gas or electric. Tens of thousands of factories were also fined for exceeding emissions limits.

Steel plants around Beijing have also been ordered to cut production by half.