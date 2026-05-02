Wildfire in north-east Japan under control, burns 1,633ha in 11 days

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A firefighter works as wildfires continue in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, Japan on April 26.

OTSUCHI, Japan - A wildfire in northeastern Japan came under control after 11 days, scorching 1,633ha of land, the second largest area in over 30 years, according to local officials and the fire agency on May 2.

A total of eight buildings were burned in the blaze that began on April 22 in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

“We have been notified that the situation can be designated as ‘under control’ after visiting the area with fire authorities,” said mayor Kozo Hirano.

“But we will continue to be vigilant as there is a possibility that embers remain,” he said.

The region experienced continuous rain and evacuation orders were lifted earlier this week. KYODO NEWS