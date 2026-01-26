Straitstimes.com header logo

Wildfire at Suraksan in Seoul destroys temple, burns width of over 2 soccer fields

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM 손명영/FACEBOOK

SEOUL – South Korean fire authorities on the morning of Jan 26 managed to put out most of a wildfire in northern Seoul, but the flames scorched an estimated 17,780 sq m of land while destroying much of a Buddhist temple.

Officials said firefighters had managed to extinguish the main fire at the mountain Suraksan in Nowon-gu, northern Seoul, at 8.18am (7.18am Singapore time). The wildfire started at 2.27am at the temple Suamsa, located in the middle area of the mountain.

A total of 848 personnel and eight helicopters were mobilised to put out the fire.

No casualties have been reported, but the flames left substantial damage to the mountain, while burning down three buildings in the temple complex. The affected area is well over twice the size of a standard soccer field.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started at Suamsa.

Suamsa dates to 621 during the Silla Kingdom. The original temple was destroyed during a Chinese invasion in the 17th century. It was rebuilt decades ago in the modern era. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

