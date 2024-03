BEIJING – China’s richest man Zhong Shanshan is the latest public figure to find himself in hot water, with cyber nationalists accusing him of disloyalty to his country after the death of a long-time rival raised unflattering comparisons.

Fellow beverage tycoon Zong Qinghou’s death on Feb 25 at the age of 79 was the trigger for the latest public outcry. Mr Zong was the founder, chairman and chief executive of Hangzhou Wahaha Group, the largest beverage producer in China.