Why South Korea’s local governments are trying to sustain bathhouses

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SEOUL – Local governments in South Korea are stepping up efforts to build and maintain public bathhouses as a sharp nationwide decline in such facilities raises concerns about hygiene and public health, particularly in areas where basic shower access remains limited.

The push comes as demand grows for shared spaces where elderly and single-person households can gather, socialise and access basic services.

While pledges to expand public bathhouses have repeatedly surfaced in local and national elections, central government support has yet to fully materialise.

Taebaek in Gangwon Province is pushing to build its second public bathhouse by 2028 with a budget of 2.5 billion won (S$2.1 million) in Jangseong-dong, a former mining area. The plan follows the launch of its first public facility in Cheolam-dong in February.

“Taebaek still has many homes with sheet metal or slate roofs, making them too cold for bathing during much of the year. Many homes also lack proper shower facilities,” a city official told The Korea Herald.

“Some private bathhouses remain, but are at risk of closing, making access increasingly difficult, especially for vulnerable and elderly residents,” the official added.

Other local governments in the province are pursuing similar efforts. Jeongseon-gun plans to build a public bathhouse by 2027, while Yangyang-gun is reviewing the feasibility of a comparable project. Similar pledges have also emerged in aging communities on Jeju Island and in North Jeolla Province.

Sharp decline, remaining role

Behind these efforts is a steep decline in the number of bathhouses nationwide, which have long served as frontline hygiene facilities in South Korea.

The number of bathhouses fell from 8,904 in 2000 to 5,656 in 2025. The pace of decline has accelerated, with the 2025 figure marking a 13.3 per cent drop from 2020, according to Representative Kim Sun-min of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

Closures have been concentrated in smaller, rural facilities, while larger urban bathhouses, often combined with jjimjilbang continue to attract younger users and foreign visitors.

Rising fuel costs for heating water and declining use have been cited as key factors behind the closures. The trend was further exacerbated by Covid-19 pandemic-era gathering restrictions and higher energy prices.

Experts said the decline is emerging as a broader public health and social care issue.

“Rising utility costs make it burdensome for elderly residents to heat water at home,” said Professor Bae Na-rae, a social welfare professor at Konyang Cyber University.

“Older people living alone may also fear slipping in the bathroom, which could lead to serious injury or even death without immediate assistance. As a result, some resort to simply wiping their bodies with a wet towel.”

Prof Bae added that bathhouses should be viewed as community welfare facilities, similar to senior centers, where older residents can connect and alleviate isolation and depression.

Such spaces could also serve as venues for basic health monitoring, including blood pressure checks.

Lack of central support

Calls for greater public support are particularly strong in rural areas with low fiscal independence. However, public bathhouse projects have largely remained outside central government funding, prompting demands for their inclusion as a core welfare policy in an aging society.

While Taebaek operates its public bathhouse without central subsidies, Yeongdong-gun in North Chungcheong Province has stalled plans for a new facility, despite a 2025 campaign pledge by President Lee Jae Myung.

“Authorities should consider subsidizing public bathhouses in rural areas or supporting privately run facilities at risk of closure,” Prof Bae said.

“They could be operated directly as public goods, or voucher programs could be introduced to help vulnerable groups access bathing services.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK