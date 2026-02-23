Why post on Instagram? 4 in 10 South Koreans use it to boast, survey shows

Around 72.9 per cent of respondents said there appear to be many users who show off or brag on social media.

- Is social media shifting away from a space driven solely by the pursuit of “likes”, or has it become a simple digital diary of everyday life? About four in 10 people still use social media for the purpose of boasting, a survey showed on Feb 23.

According to a survey of 1,000 adults aged 19 to 59 with social media accounts, conducted by market research firm Embrain Trend Monitor, 39 per cent said they post primarily for outright boasting. Another 32.7 per cent cited documenting daily life, while 28.3 per cent said it was for sharing information.

However, the proportion of individuals who stated they upload posts likely to receive favourable evaluations dropped to 24.5 per cent in 2026, from 39.6 per cent in 2015. Those who stressed they post to receive empathy from others also declined 18.5 percentage points, from 41.2 per cent to 22.7 per cent. Only 30 per cent said they were concerned about posts receiving fewer “likes” or comments than expected.

According to the report, 72.9 per cent said there appear to be many users who show off or brag on social media. Similarly, 65 per cent asserted that people tend to present only the happy sides of their lives online.

The underlying public perceptions are deemed closely tied to a broader social atmosphere in which individuals place strong emphasis on self-consciousness about others’ opinions.

Seven out of 10 respondents (68.3 per cent) said they do not want to stand out as abnormal or negative. Another 67.6 per cent said they hope to gain recognition or improve their reputation within their workplace or school, while 66.1 per cent wanted to leave a positive impression on others. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK