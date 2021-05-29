News analysis

Why North Korea is keeping mum on Biden-Moon summit

South Korea Correspondent
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden at a lunch meeting in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE/OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE USA
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SEOUL - North Korea has yet to respond to last week's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and United States President Joe Biden, despite clear signs that Washington will aim to deepen engagement with the regime through a newly appointed nuclear envoy, and build on previously signed agreements.

Analysts said this could mean that Pyongyang is taking time to deliberate over its next move while seeking advice from Beijing.

