News analysis

Why Japan will not yield, even as dispute with China escalates over PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will neither apologise nor withdraw her remarks that a military invasion of Taiwan could pose an existential crisis for Japan.

PHOTO: AFP

Walter Sim

Follow topic:
  • PM Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan's security impacting Japan have caused a diplomatic crisis with China, which demands a retraction, which Takaichi refuses.
  • Japan sees China's reaction, including travel warnings and rhetoric, as coercive bullying aimed at weakening Japan's deterrence efforts.
  • Despite potential economic impact, Japan prioritises its long-term strategic position and security, supported by strong domestic approval.

AI generated

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marks one month in office on Nov 21, enjoying sky-high domestic support even as a diplomatic firestorm rages with China.

There appears to be no immediate off-ramp for the two East Asian neighbours.

