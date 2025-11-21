For subscribers
News analysis
Why Japan will not yield, even as dispute with China escalates over PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- PM Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan's security impacting Japan have caused a diplomatic crisis with China, which demands a retraction, which Takaichi refuses.
- Japan sees China's reaction, including travel warnings and rhetoric, as coercive bullying aimed at weakening Japan's deterrence efforts.
- Despite potential economic impact, Japan prioritises its long-term strategic position and security, supported by strong domestic approval.
AI generated
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marks one month in office on Nov 21, enjoying sky-high domestic support even as a diplomatic firestorm rages with China.
There appears to be no immediate off-ramp for the two East Asian neighbours.