Why Japan will not yield, even as dispute with China escalates over PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will neither apologise nor withdraw her remarks that a military invasion of Taiwan could pose an existential crisis for Japan.

- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marks one month in office on Nov 21, enjoying sky-high domestic support even as a diplomatic firestorm rages with China.

There appears to be no immediate off-ramp for the two East Asian neighbours.