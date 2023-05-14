Why India is a ‘good choice but not the first choice’ for Taiwan companies

Apple's CEO Tim Cook and senior vice-president of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien at the inauguration of India's first Apple store in Mumbai in April. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BENGALURU - The Indian government has rolled out the red carpet for investors from Taiwan in its bid to become a global manufacturing hub that rivals China, offering subsidies, cheap land and incentives to attract semiconductor and electronics manufacturers to the South Asian nation.

However, India’s efforts to woo Taiwanese firms that are looking to diversify their operations outside the Chinese mainland have run into hurdles such as infrastructure gaps, bureaucratic delays and competition from Vietnam and Thailand.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top