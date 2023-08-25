Why fewer criminal appeal cases are getting heard in China

BEIJING - For the judges who were in charge of the appeal of Jiang Wang, a 43-year-old antique dealer convicted of fraud in October, the case was worth a 1,000-kilometre trip to the appellant’s hometown to “gather evidence.” What it was not worth, however, was a courtroom hearing.

In May, Yantai Intermediate People’s Court in East China’s Shandong province upheld Jiang’s conviction and 12 years, 6 month prison sentence. The Jiang case represents a broader trend in China — a shrinking share of criminal conviction appeals is receiving hearings by the courts.