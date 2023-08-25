Why fewer criminal appeal cases are getting heard in China

According to experts, ambiguity in the law, along with personnel reforms in the judiciary, have contributed to the drop in appeals hearings. PHOTO: AFP

Shan Yuxiao and Kelly Wang

Updated
45 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago
BEIJING - For the judges who were in charge of the appeal of Jiang Wang, a 43-year-old antique dealer convicted of fraud in October, the case was worth a 1,000-kilometre trip to the appellant’s hometown to “gather evidence.” What it was not worth, however, was a courtroom hearing.

In May, Yantai Intermediate People’s Court in East China’s Shandong province upheld Jiang’s conviction and 12 years, 6 month prison sentence. The Jiang case represents a broader trend in China — a shrinking share of criminal conviction appeals is receiving hearings by the courts.

