Why everyone wants a white coat in South Korea

SEOUL - Last week, the South Korean college entrance exam academy Jongno Hagwon released its analysis of official education data, showing 2,131 students in the past five years dropped out of Seoul National University (SNU), Korea University and Yonsei University, the country’s three most prestigious tertiary education institutes.

Private education experts believe that such a phenomenon is caused by students who, after being accepted at top universities, are preparing to take the college entrance exam again.

According to other data compiled by SNU and released in May, 6.2 per cent of the school’s 3,606 freshmen this year took a leave of absence immediately after enrolling.

“A leave of absence right after entering SNU, the top Korean school, appears to be an attempt to get admitted to colleges of medicine, dentistry or oriental medicine, which require higher grades,” said Mr Lee Man-ki of the Uway Educational Assessment Research Institute.

As doctors are well-paid and have social prestige in most countries, becoming one is highly sought after across the world. But preference for the profession is even more pronounced in South Korea, where the cut-off score for Suneung - the college scholastic ability test - for medical schools far surpasses those required for non-medical departments at the country’s top higher education institutes.

Authorities have been working to tackle the issue for years, with no tangible results to show as of yet.

Hypercompetitive med school race



The course of study for a medical degree differs for each country, and the one in South Korea has undergone several reforms and changes entailing complications. But the gist of it is that in order to be a qualified physician, one needs to complete a six-year course that encompasses an undergraduate education, preclinical studies and practical training -- for which a high Suneung score is crucial to gain entry.

As such, it takes top grades to enter medical colleges here.

The data from Jongno Hagwon showed that in order to be accepted to the lowest-ranking medical college in South Korea, one needed to achieve a percentile rank of 97.7, indicating that they had to outperform 97.7 per cent of the students who took the Suneung exam. This requirement is notably higher than the cut-off for non-medical SNU colleges, which stands at 94.3 per cent.

Non-medical colleges are categorised into two main categories: the first being science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and the second being liberal arts which includes law, business management and various other humanities fields.

To actually be accepted at the prestigious SNU College of Medicine, one needs 99.2 - meaning one would have to be in the 0.8 percent of everyone who applied for college admission this year.

Very roughly put, it is harder to get into the lowest-ranking medical school than to be accepted at the highest-ranking non-medical college, at least in the aforementioned STEM fields of study.

The number of older applicants are on the rise as well. According to the Korean Educational Development Institute, 582 people aged 26 or older were accepted to medical colleges in 2021, compared to 130 in 2017.

Earlier this year, the story of a man surnamed Gwak who got into medical school at the age of 45 went viral on YouTube. “When my daughter was born after I turned 41, I began worrying about money,” Mr Gwak, an SNU graduate who worked at a major corporation for 17 years, said in the video.

He said he needed a job where he could work for a long time without having to worry about the retirement age set by the corporation where he worked.