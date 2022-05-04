Why easing policies might not revive China's property market any time soon

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China's real estate market is no stranger to typical business cycles. Continual expansion and contraction in sales and investment have helped the market grow in value to four times the country's GDP.

But while market forces play a role in this cycle, China's real estate sector is most influenced by government policies. Since the end of last century when the country kicked off major housing market reform, there have been four distinct rounds of national policy tightening and easing.

During the global financial crisis in late 2008, Beijing issued trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus and cut the benchmark interest rate several times. Housing sales bottomed out in December that year and surged 80 per cent in 2009, according to ratings agency China Credit Rating Co. Ltd.

In the first half of 2016, housing sales rose 44.4 per cent as the central bank funnelled cheap funds to local governments for shantytown renovation projects. The fifth round of easing began this year, after the latest round of tightening that started in 2020 pushed the market into a downward spiral in 2021, sparking a debt crisis among private developers and demolishing home-buyer confidence.

As pressure grows on China's growth and local government budgets, the authorities have been making it easy to get a mortgage, eased monetary policy and have encouraged lenders to fund mergers and acquisitions in the real estate sector.

But sales remain weak. In March, contracted sales by the 100 largest property developers fell 52.7 per cent by value from a year earlier, a steeper decline than in January and February, according to data released by consultancy China Real Estate Information Corp. High-frequency data suggest that housing sales continued shrinking this month.

This was despite 28 cities rolling out favourable mortgage policies for home-buyers in the first quarter and 15 cities relaxing curbs on purchases or offering subsidies, as well as officials' repeated pledges to ensure the housing market's "healthy development." Since March, banks in more than 100 cities have cut mortgage rates ranging between 20 basis points and 60 basis points.

Analysts and market participants say that policy easing by local governments alone can't restore confidence quickly, amid short-term factors like Covid-19 outbreaks and longer-term factors such as slowing household revenue growth, rising household debt and regional supply gluts.

Easing policies will also have less effect this time round as many households already bought real estate in the last round of easing from 2015 and 2016, said Lu Ting, chief economist at Nomura Holdings Ltd. The muted recovery reflects the ongoing structural change in the real estate industry as well as the broader economy, in which debt-driven infrastructure and housing spending will play a smaller role in driving growth.

Covid-19 disruptions

China's response to its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years has been disrupting property sales and construction. Some analysts said the lock-downs imposed in dozens of cities in the first quarter would dampen the real estate market recovery this year and weaken the impact of government measures.

Shanghai's real estate market has basically frozen since the city has been in lock-down this month. Some cities in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, which neighbour Shanghai, have also shut down some real estate offices, local media reported last week.

Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd., the country's largest developer by sales, said last month that about 200 of its sales offices nationwide were closed due to local Covid-19 flare-ups, affecting nearly 30 per cent of its housing units on sale. The lock-downs and the toll they are taking on economic activity have also made home-buyers more cautious about taking on new debt.