Why China's regulators are taking on local governments over their financial asset exchanges

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - As infamous corporate raider Shenzhen Baoneng Investment Group searched for ways to fund its ultimately doomed expansion into finance, property and new-energy vehicles, its own employees were encouraged to invest.

The group, which collapsed last year under a 200 billion yuan (S$42 billion) mountain of debt, set up a platform on its internal network called "Employees Win."

Clicking on the icon gave staff direct access to five local financial asset exchanges (FAEs) across the country where they could buy wealth management products (WMPs) issued by Baoneng-linked companies.

Baoneng wasn't the only cash-hungry company to tap these relatively low-profile but popular local exchanges. HNA Group, China Evergrande Group and UCF Holdings Group each raised billions of yuan on these markets, according to a Caixin analysis, adding to the buildup of unsustainable debt that eventually crippled them.

HNA, which is undergoing a bankruptcy restructuring and has liabilities of more than 1.1 trillion yuan, has more than 30 billion yuan in outstanding privately offered financing products (POFPs) listed on several exchanges, while UCF Holdings has around 45 billion yuan of outstanding products, Caixin has learnt from sources with knowledge of the matter.

How these companies, and many more, used FAEs to sell POFPs, including WMPs, often to unqualified investors, highlights the regulatory flaws of a well-intentioned policy to provide an open and transparent venue for local state-owned enterprises, bad-debt management companies and banks to sell nonperforming assets.

Local exchanges "deviated (from their original purpose) and turned into channels for illegal financing … for those wanting to raise money, and some even became illegal self-financing channels for individual companies," a source close to regulators told Caixin. "They have turned into a new kind of hidden risk."

Now, after years of playing whack-a-mole, financial regulators are planning a decisive strike to end the chaos. On Dec 17, a nationwide cleanup of local FAEs was announced by an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) consisting of dozens of government agencies led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The committee was set up in 2012 to oversee work to improve supervision of the exchanges. The measures include: a ban on local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and real estate companies or property projects using them to raise money; reinforcement of an existing requirement that limits each provincial-level region to one exchange; restatement of existing bans on the sale of products to retail investors and on cross-province business.

News of the cleanup was followed on Dec 31 by the publication of a draft of long-awaited rules to strengthen coordination between financial supervision bureaus controlled by local authorities and central government financial regulators including the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the banking and insurance watchdog.

The Regulations on Local Financial Supervision and Administration aim to clarify the responsibilities of central and local financial watchdogs, and set up a unified regulatory framework. The rules, which cover local FAEs, should help to improve supervision of the exchanges and stop illegal financing activities and scandals that have dogged them, industry insiders say.

The rise of financial asset exchanges

Local FAEs have a relatively short history - the first two were set up in 2010, in Tianjin and Beijing. With insufficient oversight from the provincial-level governments responsible for approving and supervising them, the number of exchanges mushroomed.

Many degenerated into unruly free-for-alls where funds were frequently raised illegally and where collusion among some local officials, intermediaries and the companies raising money was not uncommon.

At the peak in September 2020, there were around 74 registered local FAEs scattered across the country, He Qiang and Qian Jing, lawyers with Hiways Law Firm, wrote in an analysis published in the Shanghai Legal Studies that year.